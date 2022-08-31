Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Drake has reportedly been shooting his shot at 90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel Everett since her split from husband, Pedro Jimeno.

The 35-year-old Canadian rapper ‘has been DMing’ the 31-year-old reality star, a source told Media Take Out.

The insider added, ‘Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded.’

The relationship is said to be in the early stages, but seems to be going well, according to the publication.

The person claiming to be close to the Canadian-born crooner said, ‘They’ve been DMing each other back and forth, and are planning to meet up soon.’

“It’s taken some time but Chantel is reportedly coming around. ‘Drake has a way of wearing women down. They might not at first expect any romance with Champagne Papi but, before long, it always ends up that way.’ the source added

Jimeno reportedly filed for divorce from Chantel Everett on May 27 after their six-year marriage was ‘irretrievably broken.’

He also filed an emergency motion requesting the judge to make his estranged wife return $257K she transferred from their joint business account into her personal account in April.

A source told TMZ in July: ‘The judge denied Pedro’s request for an emergency hearing, but said the court would set a hearing for a later date to resolve the issue.’

And In Touch reported that ‘a mutual restraining order was also filed’ by the former couple, who’ve deleted all traces of each other from social media.