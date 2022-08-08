Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Third Way Alliance Party Leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot has revealed the Presidential candidate he will support on Tuesday when over 22 million Kenyans go to the polls on Tuesday.

The high-stakes election is a two-horse race between Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Raila has an added advantage since incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting his presidential bid.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Aukot, a seasoned lawyer, said he will support a presidential candidate not being supported by the current regime.

He also said tomorrow will mark the end of two family dynasties that have dominated Kenyan politics for over 60 years.

“Tomorrow I will cast my vote. You can be sure it won’t be for a candidate being pushed by the current administration.

“It’s an opportunity to turn a new chapter in the political history of our country. After almost 60 yrs of dominance by two families, their end comes tomorrow,” Dr. Aukot stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.