Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have revealed the reason why there is a shortage of Unga despite the government announcing a massive reduction of the commodity’s price two weeks ago.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who made the announcement two weeks ago, said the government reduced the price of 2 kilograms of maize meal from Sh 230 to Sh 100.

Kenyans welcomed the Presidential initiative but currently, there is a shortage of Unga in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Naromoru, Nyeri County, Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, claimed that the money which was set out by the government for the subsidy of cheap maize flour has been diverted to fund campaigns for Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The outspoken lawmaker alleged that the Millers have been ordered to return that money through the backdoor and that is why cheap Unga is yet to reach suffering Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.