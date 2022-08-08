Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party has moved to court, contesting the use of manual voter register by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as ordered by the High Court.

In the petition, the party claimed that the integrity of the polls is likely to be compromised if the electoral body relied on a manual register.

The commission had previously maintained that it would only use the electronic KIEMS kits on Tuesday, August 9 poll.

However, the High Court on Friday, August 5, ordered IEBC to incorporate the manual registers – a directive that they have since complied with.

The move to use manual registers as a backup was supported by proponents of the Azimio la Umoja coalition. On the other hand, the UDA party advocated for a pure electronic register.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.