Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has cast his vote at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo Constituency as polls opened at 6: 00 am across the country.

The UDA presidential candidate was at the polling station at around 6:05 am alongside his wife Mama Rachel Ruto.

Speaking after exercising his democratic right, Ruto called upon Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and vote.

“I’m a very proud Kenyan this morning that it has come to this moment. I know that I’m running for President for the first time and it is quite a moment and I am confident and I trust in God that this too will come home.

“I looking forward to a great day and I am asking every Citizen where they are to choose our leaders in a peaceful manner and to respect everybody’s choice of whoever they want to vote for.

“We want to do this free of coercion, free of intimidation, lets us respects everybody’s choice even if it’s different from yours. I think it is the essence of democracy,” he said.

