Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 24, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto’s lieutenants have accused Citizen TV and Royal Media Service of misleading Kenyans on the Supreme Court petition challenging Ruto’s win.

On Monday this week, Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, moved to the Supreme Court where he challenged Ruto’s win.

Citizen TV which is owned by Azimio apologist, SK Macharia, has been running opinion polls on the Supreme Court case challenging Ruto’s win.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, urged Citizen TV to trend carefully since it may find itself in a big hole after the ruling.

“The way @citizentvkenya has invested in the Azimio Petition you would think they are co-judges of the Supreme Court?

“You failed with biased campaigns, and biased opinion polls and now you will fail at the Supreme Court. You have not learnt. When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging!” Duale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.