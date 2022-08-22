Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto’s lawyers have urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to table a strong case at the Supreme Court so that they can make history while debunking it.

Raila is expected to file a petition at the Supreme Court this afternoon, challenging Ruto’s victory during the just concluded presidential election.

The former Prime Minister said his lawyers have overwhelming evidence, which will see Ruto’s victory nullified by the Supreme Court.

Lawyers Jackson Awele, Prof Ben Sihanya and Ochieng Oginga are believed to be part of the 30 formidable legal minds representing Raila at the Supreme Court.

Nelson Havi, who is one of Ruto’s lawyers, said he was ready to challenge Azimio should they file that petition.

“This will be the shortest battle to fight in the Supreme Court. I am waiting for them,” Havi said.

The former Law Society of Kenya President argued that should Azimio team file the petition, then they will use their very own arguments on the quorum of the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) and the court’s determination in the same way they did in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“We are ready for them at the Supreme Court. In fact, we will use their own arguments on the quorum of IEBC and the Court’s determination on the same in the BBI case,” Havi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.