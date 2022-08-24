Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has said William Ruto who is currently Kenya’s President-Elect won the just concluded Presidential Election.

In an interview with NTV, Peter Alingo, who was an Elog election observer, stated that Dr. William Ruto won the presidential race since their (ELOG observers) tabulation was consistent with what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced on 15th August.

According to Alingo, they used an advanced analytical scientific method to sample 1,000 polling stations across the country to find a representative sample of all the polling stations.

Elog said Ruto won the election with 50.7 percent while Azimio One Kenya Alliance candidate, Raila Odinga came second with 48.7 percent.

“We sampled 1,000 polling stations during the August general election, and we stand by our parallel vote tabulation findings,” Alingo stated.

Meanwhile, the fate of the 2022 presidential petition will be determined by the Supreme Court based on the illegalities and irregularities that maybe be found by the Court.

Raila Odinga filed the case on Monday and the apex court judges will start hearing the case next Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.