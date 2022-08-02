Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, Tuesday, narrated how his friends led by President Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed him in his hour of need.

Ruto, who spoke during a prayer breakfast meeting held at his Karen home, said that his team was grateful as they had seen God’s hand throughout the journey.

He said though he is on the presidential ballot, he has endured and overcome many challenges on the way.

The second in command claimed that Kenya was facing a spiritual battle that could only be won through the prayers of those who believe.

‘As a team, we are really grateful and we have seen God’s hand in this journey,”

“Along the journey, we have come to appreciate that friends can let you down but God cannot. We have come to the realization of trusting God because human beings can let you down,” Ruto said.

Though he didn’t mention President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto urged Kenyans to desist from trusting friends and instead trust God and He will help them overcome everything.

