Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has dismissed claims by Azimio leader Raila Odinga that William Ruto did not meet the 50 percent plus one threshold for him to be declared as president-elect.

In an affidavit, Chebukati says Ruto was lawfully declared president-elect, having garnered 7,176,141 (50.49%) votes against valid votes cast which was 14,213,137.

Raila according to Chebukati garnered 6,942,930 translating to 48.85%.

Chebukati says he was guided by Article 138 (4) of the constitution which provides that a candidate shall be declared elected as president if the candidate receives more than half of all the votes cast and at least twenty-five percent of the votes cast in each of more than half of the counties.

He adds that the results declared on August 15, were based on a tally of verified results for each polling station as recorded in the various forms 34A.

On a material day, Chebukati says he faced threats, pressure, and intimidation but he chose to remain faithful to the oath of office and declared the results as per the verified tally of results from the polling stations.

“I am aware that observers and other Independent agencies who conducted their own monitoring, review and tallies of the elections have affirmed that the election was free and fair,”

Chebukati was responding to a petition filed by Raila and Martha Karua at the Supreme Court

The Kenyan DAILY POST.