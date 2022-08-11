Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 11, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart, William Ruto, not to try to step into Supreme Court if one of them loses the election.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Ahmednasir said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted the election in a transparent manner and no candidate will have grounds to contest the election at the Supreme Court since the election has been free, fair and verifiable.

He also lauded IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati for conducting a free and fair election.

“I don’t think the losing candidates in the just concluded Presidential contest will challenge the result in the Supreme Court Chairman Chebukati and his Commissioners at IEBC Kenya have done a good job, “Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

