Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leadership to stop threatening Supreme Court judges as they prepare to hear a petition challenging his win.

Speaking while receiving defectors from the MDG party led by Ugenya Member of Parliament, David Ochieng on Friday, Ruto said Raila Odinga’s team should allow Judges to determine the case without interference.

“We ask our competitors that we want to move the country to the next level, please allow the judicial system in Kenya to make a determination of the issues taken to court,” he said.

He said they are aware that their competitors destroyed the Kivuitu-led Commission Hassan Commission and now they are in the process to destroy Chebukati Commission.

“We want to tell them, it is not right and we will not allow them,” he said.

“Because for us to live in a secure democratic society, we must build our institutions so that the rule of law overrides the rule of men.”

The president-elect concluded by saying there is no need for politicians to lecture the judiciary on what to do.

The Kenyan DAILY POST