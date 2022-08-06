Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Self-proclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has appealed to her future husband or boyfriend not to cheat on her with a man as she will never forgive him if he does.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the mum of two stated that she has heard so many things while conducting ‘therapy’ for people.

She stressed that it shatters a woman when she finds out her man is cheating on her with a fellow man.

Blessing pointed out that she would rather have a discussion with her spouse or boyfriend where he would open up to her if he was sexually abused by a man than have him secretly see a man while dating her.

Watch the video she shared below