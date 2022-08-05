Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – With less than 4 days remaining to the August 9th election, Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, camped in Nyandarua and Nakuru counties on Friday where he rallied residents to support his bid.

During a rally in Nakuru County, Ruto pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta not to betray him on Tuesday when over 22 million Kenyans go to the polls.

“Mr. Rais kwa sababu wewe ndiye mwenye uwezo, mimi nakuomba that do not betray our commitment that we made.

“We started our journey here in Nakuru and you respect the commitment we made,” Ruto said.

Ruto said Nakuru will be a peaceful county and no one should incite others to fight other Kenyans.

“The County Commissioner of this county shouldn’t be used by my opponents to cause violence in this county. They have tried it in Uasin Gishu, TransNzoia and here in Nakuru but all will fail,” Ruto stated.

The second in command spoke a day after he claimed some senior leaders in the Office of the President are trying to cause mayhem in some counties in Rift Valley.

Ruto also asked the international community to help in monitoring the situation across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.