Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has stated that the party is hopeful that Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga will form the next government.

Speaking during a press briefing, Kioni, who lost his bid for re-election in Ndaragwa parliamentary race, said that the Jubilee leaders from Mt Kenya are committing to represent the region in Raila’s Government.

Kioni further claimed that were it not for the messaging done by the Jubilee leaders to Mt Kenya, UDA presidential candidate William Ruto would have won the election three days ago.

“Was it not for the messaging and the work that was done by my colleagues, it is possible that William Ruto would have been declared president three days ago,” Kioni stated.

“We are hopeful that Raila will form the next government and we are committed in representing the Mt Kenya region in government because all of those who were elected from our region will end up in opposition,” Kioni added.

However, he said that they were not bitter about the outcome of the general election as he congratulated those who won on the party ticket.

Kioni lost his seat to UDA’s candidate George Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.