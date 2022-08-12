Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Kenyans have been warned to watch the TV stations at their peril as far as presidential results are concerned.

This is it emerged that TV systems were hacked and presidential results doctored.

It was the first time in Kenya’s history that TV stations had been given access to raw election data from polling stations countrywide and allowed to tally presidential election results.

While most TV stations were displaying varying totals based on the approaches taken, speed, and human resource capacity, what was clear is the race was tight between the two leading candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

On Thursday around 10 PM, most TV stations, which still displayed presidential results, had managed to tally over 95% of the total votes cast of about 14 million out of the registered 22 million, according to poll agency Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The leading candidates Raila and Ruto were in a tight race, exchanging the lead between them and each coming slightly over the 50%+1 threshold needed to declare the winner.

But on Friday morning, Kenyans woke up to ‘darkness’ as no TV station was now displaying the total presidential results according to their tally.

There was no explanation given. Every TV station had reverted to only showing verified results from IEBC, which started verifying presidential election results on Thursday evening.

But according to sources, most of the leading TV stations were hacked and their tallying systems compromised to the extent the aired presidential tallies could no longer be believed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.