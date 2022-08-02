Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – A woman has revealed the interesting means a man employed to get her nude photo.

She shared a screenshot of a message a man sent to her, asking for a photo of her naked breast.

Rather than ask directly, the man made it seem like she would be doing a favour to his insecure sister by sharing a photo of her breast.

“Does he think I’m stupid,” the Twitter user wrote as she shared the chat.

See it below.