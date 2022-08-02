Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – A woman has revealed the interesting means a man employed to get her nude photo.
She shared a screenshot of a message a man sent to her, asking for a photo of her naked breast.
Rather than ask directly, the man made it seem like she would be doing a favour to his insecure sister by sharing a photo of her breast.
“Does he think I’m stupid,” the Twitter user wrote as she shared the chat.
See it below.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>