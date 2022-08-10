Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – A Southern California dermatologist was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband of ten years, authorities said.

Neurologist Jack Chen, 53, has accused his wife Yue “Emily” Yu, 45, of poisoning him with Drano, a brand of drain cleaner, on three separate occasions in July.

He became suspicious after falling sick for over a month so he set up a nanny camera.

He allegedly caught her on tape spiking his drink and he had handed the tape over to the Irvine Police Department, according to court documents.

Yu was arrested and booked at Orange County Jail, but charges have yet to be filed.

Jail records show that she posted bond and was released from jail on Aug. 5.

Police said Chen “sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover”.

Chen, who’s a radiologist, filed a domestic violence temporary restraining order on Aug. 5 against his wife of 10 years for himself and on behalf of the couple’s two children.

He alleged that Yu was physically, mentally and emotionally abusive toward their children and him.

He also alleged that Yu’s mother, Yuojng “Amy” Gu, was abusive toward him and the children.

According to court documents, Chen is asking for sole custody of their two children.

Yu’s defense attorney David Wohl told ABC News that the allegations against his client are “absolutely and unequivocally” false.

“She has never, in any way, shape or form, tried to harm her husband or her children,” Wohl said in a statement.

Wohl said that he and Yu believe that Chen accused her of poisoning him so he could gain an advantage in their divorce and custody cases.

“There is absolutely nothing done in those videos that were in any way illegal,” Wohl told ABC News. “The videos do not depict her trying to poison her husband or harm anyone in her family.”