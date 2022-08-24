Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – DJ Bash of Homeboyz Radio has admitted that he is depressed after his latest actions on social media raised eyebrows among his fans.

Bash has been ranting on social media and acting strange, leading to speculations that he is facing personal problems.

Bash’s mental state was questioned on Sunday after he stormed Casavera Lounge in the middle of the night while intoxicated and caused drama while demanding his payment.

The popular deejay has admitted that his mental health is at risk and blamed his baby mama for his woes.

Taking to Twitter, Bash shared a photo of his baby mama and their son during better times, adding that his flopped relationship with his baby mama left him devastated.

His baby mama has been denying him a chance to see their son after she eloped with another man.

“Ok. Since people won’t stop calling. Here it is…I let this boy down and it kills me every day of my life. Now that you know what disturbs me, what you gonna do about it? 😎 I know, nothing. Can we now move on with our “perfect” lives and leave DJ Bash alone,’’ he tweeted.

