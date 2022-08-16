Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – The split in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the presidential results announced by Chairman Wafula Chebukati has taken another twist.

This is after the dissenting commissioners gave their reasons for not agreeing with Chebukati’s declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as President-elect.

According to Chebukati’s figures, the total valid votes received by the four stood at 14,213,137.

While Ruto got 7,176,141, an equivalent of 50.49 per cent, Raila got 6,942,930 (48.85 per cent), Wajackoya 61,969 (0.44 per cent) and Mwaure 31,987 (0.23 per cent), the total percentage stood at 100.01.

However, according to Juliana Cherera, the Vice Chair of the IEBC, the aggregation of the percentages of the results scored by the 4 presidential candidates exceeded the 100% mark, the 0.01% translates to 142,000 votes which made a significant difference in the final presidential results.

Besides, she noted that Chebukati lied by claiming that Raila attained 25% of votes in 34 counties while Ruto attained 25% in 39 counties because there were no figures to compare them with.

However, 0.01 % actually translates to 1400 votes and not 142,000 as claimed by IEBC Vice Chair.

