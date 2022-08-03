Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Diogo Jota has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The Portugal international was today, August 2, rewarded with a new five-year contract for his fine form since joining from Wolves back in 2020.

The 25-year-old netted 21 times in all competitions for the Reds last season, but he will face stiff competition for a place this term following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Well, [I’m] really proud, I have to say,’ Jota told Liverpoolfc.com after signing his new contract.

‘Obviously, since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning.

Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while.

‘So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it.’

Jota, who has scored 34 goals in 85 appearances since joining Liverpool, has not featured in Liverpool’s pre-season matches due to a hamstring injury.

The forward is expected to miss out on Saturday’s Premier League opener on Saturday at newly-promoted Fulham.

‘Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal,’ he added.

‘So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.

‘When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible.

‘That drive is in me and I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles out there.’