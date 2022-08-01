Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has thrown Murang’a Woman Representative and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s ally, Sabina Chege, under the bus over the gruesome murder of former IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando, that happened in 2017.

Responding to NTV investigative piece yesterday, Kuria, who has constantly been blamed for Msando’s death following the statement that he made in 2017, said he was tipped about Chris Msando’s casr by Sabina Chege and her friends.

He noted that they were from a campaign trail in Murang’a County in 2017 when they discovered Msando’s vehicle in Roysambu.

He claimed they were with Sabina at the time and they both recorded their statements on the matter with the DCI

He expressed his reservation about the move to be perennially blamed for the murder, saying he played no role.

“The night we found Musando’s vehicle at Roysambu was after we had come from Muranga campaigning for Uhuru Kenyatta with Sabina Chege.

“In fact, we were tipped off by her friends. Both of us recorded statements with DCI in Nairobi Area?” he posed.

Since the discovery of Msando’s body at a thicket in Kikuyu, questions have abounded on the role of Moses Kuria in his disappearance and consequent murder.

Kuria had shared an image of him posing beside Msando’s car and captioned it “an idiot having a good time with a lady”.

The post, which he has since deleted, sparked public anger as a section of Kenyans believed he had a role in Msando’s death.

