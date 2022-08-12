Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party, Jubilee, has warned its supporters of a Twitter handle purporting to belong to its Vice Chair David Murathe, admitting that Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, had lost the presidential vote.

In a statement, Jubilee explained that despite the page having 97,500 followers, it did not belong to Murathe.

Further, the ruling party explained that Murathe does not have any social media pages, asking social media followers to avoid consuming information from pages linked to the outspoken politician.

“Please note that the Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson Hon. David Murathe does NOT have any social media accounts,” Jubilee warned.

The information on the flagged Twitter handle had indicated that the former Prime Minister had conceded defeat.

However, it indicated that Raila had planned to lodge a legal battle at the Supreme Court to challenge the poll results.

Jubilee stated that the page was being run by a malicious individual, who was inclined to spreading fake news.

