Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz and his baby mama, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, were spotted getting cozy at their daughter’s birthday party.

The two, in a video that has surfaced online, were seen looking ‘loved-up’ during their daughter Tiffah’s seventh birthday party, causing another wave of spicy chatter across social media.

Diamond wrapped his hands around Zari’s waist in the video with no resistance from her, before their kids joined them for a family photo.

Since they went their separate ways, the Tanzanian has welcomed children with three other East African women.

