Friday, August 5, 2022 – It appears Deputy President William Ruto is running scared ahead of next week’s General Election.

This is after he raised yet another alarm of possible vote rigging by the Deep State.

He has written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati over alleged plans to rig the upcoming General Election.

In a letter, Ruto, through his National Chief Agent, Kithure Kindiki, implicated President Uhuru Kenyatta in a scheme to use public officers to interfere with the electoral process.

Kindiki argued that police officers and national government administrators were being used to compromise the August 9 votes in favor of Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga.

“We have received credible information that the Office of the President is deploying police officers to intimidate and harass voters to support the presidential candidate for Azimio,” Kindiki’s letter read in part.

He further alleged that the government had resorted to voter bribery by deploying administrators on the election date to compromise voters in the Kenya Kwanza strongholds.

“We have also reliably learnt that the public officers may be deployed by the state to induce voters and in some cases intimidate them by compromising the peace on the election day.”

The outgoing Tharaka Nithi Senator accused the Head of State of committing an electoral offence, not only by publicly endorsing a presidential candidate but also by allegedly using state resources to fund his campaign contrary to the Constitution.

Ruto now wants the Chebukati-led Commission to launch investigations into the reports arguing that it may undermine the credibility of the August 9 polls.

