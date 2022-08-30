Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has sent a message to Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters after the Supreme Court ordered the recount of ballots in 15 polling stations.

In the ruling, the SCOK noted that ballot boxes for 15 polling stations will be opened for inspection and recount, within 48 hours.

IEBC was given from 2 pm on Tuesday, August 30 to 2 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022, to ensure the exercise is finalized.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Itumbi who is a former State House digital strategist stated there was no rigging in those polling stations since Azimio One Kenya Alliance agents signed the form 34As in those polling stations.

“The Supreme Court has ordered the following polling stations be recounted….. Let us look at how they voted… Nandi Hills – Primary 01 -04 Take note that Azimio had agents in some of the polling stations and agreed with the result. Expect nothing from this move,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.