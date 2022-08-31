Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 31 August 2022 – Late singer Demathew’s second wife, Caroline, is alleged to be dating an influential politician from Mt Kenya.

According to rumor mills, the beautiful and curvaceous Caroline is secretly dating former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

Kabogo’s affair with Caroline started three months after DeMathew was buried.

Interestingly, Kabogo and DeMathew were very close friends.

The well-loaded politician is said to have gifted Caroline a Mercedes Benz.

She has been flossing the car on her Facebook page.

He also helped her to set up a wines and spirits shop in Ruiru.

Carolyne recently revealed that the family of the late John DeMathew kicked her out of his home in Gatundu after he was buried.

However, she is not struggling financially, thanks to Kabogo.

Below are photos and video of the Benz that Kabogo bought for her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.