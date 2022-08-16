Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Deli Assistant

Job Purpose

A supermarket is looking for Deli Assistants who will be responsible for customer relations and satisfaction. They will perform all service duties including but not limited to weighing, packaging, and labeling product.

Key Responsibilities

Provide quick and efficient customer service.

Keep station clean and organized at all times.

Maintain product at proper temperatures.

Maintain proper portioning

Keep an adequate supply of product on hand at all times, which may include production in some locations

Never allow cross contamination to take place at station.

Prevent shrink, damage and spoilage of product to ensure freshness and quality.

Ensure proper food safety and sanitation procedures are performed.

Perform proper opening and closing procedures.

Qualifications

Certificate or Diploma in food production

At least KCSE C (Plain) or any other relevant qualification.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Lead and create consensus and effect change.

Good Analytical Skills.

How to Apply

To apply, send CVs to jobs@priorityactivator.com. Email subject as Deli Assistant