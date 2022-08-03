Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Dean Henderson has blasted his former club Manchester United over false promises in a bombshell interview.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper, who recently joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Old Trafford, revealed he was left ‘fuming’ after false promises from the club.

Henderson told talkSPORT that United promised he would usurp David de Gea as No 1, but then made him a reserve and kept him on the bench leaving him furious.

He said: ‘To be quite honest with you, it’s probably been the toughest 12 months of my career. It’s been tough, it’s been hard and I’m so happy I’ve come out the other end of it now.

‘The conversation I had, coming out of the Euros squad (with England), was that you’re coming back here (to United) to be the No 1 goalkeeper. I got Covid, then unfortunately no-one followed through with anything they told me.

‘It’s frustrating as well, because I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason and they wouldn’t let me go. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal, really, at my age. I was fuming.’

De Gea, 31, made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, with Henderson given just three outings, once each in the FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League.

Henderson also admitted he refused to speak to or train under new United manager Erik ten Hag in a bid to force through a move to Nottingham Forest this summer.

He added: ‘No. I didn’t want him to see me in training. Because I knew that he probably wanted to keep me. So I told the hierarchy that I need to play football, I don’t want to be here and play second fiddle.’