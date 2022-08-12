Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Renowned Kenyan economist, Dr. David Ndii, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to accept that Deputy President William Ruto has won the just concluded presidential election and let Kenyans resume work.

According to multiple sources, including British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Reuters, Ruto has a commanding lead in the presidential tally and may hit the 50 +1 percent mark once the tally ends.

Ndii, in a Twitter post, urged President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is backing Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga, to concede defeat and let Kenyans resume work and build the nation.

“Uhuru should concede this thing for normal service to resume,” Ndii wrote on his social media page.

Ndii made the comment even as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continue tallying the presidential votes and it is just a matter of time before they declare the fifth President of Kenya.

