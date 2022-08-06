Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Former Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, has continued to exude confidence that Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is the fifth President of Kenya.

On Tuesday next week, over 22 million Kenyans will go to the polls to choose between Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, Murathe said Raila Odinga will win with 60 percent of the total votes while Ruto will come second with 40 percent.

Murathe supported his hypothesis by saying most undecided voters between 5 -10 percent will support Jakom since Ruto has been in the government that has been persecuting Kenyans.

The former Gatanga MP also said Raila Odinga has a very huge advantage since over 50 percent of Mt Kenya residents are behind Raila Odinga’s presidency unlike in the past when he has been getting substantial votes from the vote-rich region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.