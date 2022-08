Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Clergyman, Pastor Adeoye, is of the opinion that dating a man who is 48 or 50 years old is a red flag.

According to him, any woman who decides to get married to such a man would need counseling.

He opined that such men have been single for too long and that they would see their wives like girlfriends.

Listen to him speak below