Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is a State Corporation registered under Legal Notice Number 4 of 25th January 2019. KUTRRH seeks to engage qualified staff on a five (5) year performance-based renewable contract for the positions listed below. Applicants must demonstrate diligence, commitment and a positive attitude.

Data Officer – V/FT/70/2022 – 1 (Post)

Job description

Responsible for monitoring, collating, and analyzing project performance data, ensuring it is accurate and adequately meets the reporting requirements of the Project Management team, Funder, and Evaluator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluate the statistical methods and procedures used to obtain data to ensure validity, applicability, efficiency, and accuracy.

Plan data collection methods for specific projects and determine the types and sizes of sample groups to be used.

Summarizes and interprets data into tabular and graphical formats amenable to principles of statistical inference and is responsible for the statistical component of reports describing studies, outcomes, and methods used.

Provides specifications and directions to the clinicians/statistical programmers.

May partner in trial design and in establishing standards for clinical conduct, and the collection, management, and/or reporting of data.

Exchange information of facts, statuses, ideas, and issues to achieve objectives, and influence decision-making.

Minimum Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in applied Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Social Science, or relevant fields from a reputable university.

Master’s degree in any of the fields of study from a recognized university.

Minimum of three (3) years’ work experience in the statistical field with a proven track record in statistical planning and implementation.

Experience in processing large data.

Experience in handling of protected patient health information.

Experience in experimental design.

Experience writing or updating clinical reports/documents.

Key Skills and Competencies

Technical Report writing skills

Numerical skills

Analytical skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Project Management Skills.

Download Job Application Form

Download Job Advert

Download Job Descriptions

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of the above positions, please apply online via careers.kutrrh.go.ke

OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, and Filled Application Form and Licence ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you must attach the Application Letter, CV, Filled Application Form, and Practicing Licence when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 6th July 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All successful candidates must fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

• Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

• Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

• Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

• Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

• A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

YOUTH, WOMEN AND PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY