Position: Data Entry Administrator

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 50K,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Data Entry Administrator handling data collected. He/she will be responsible for data cleaning and entry, data analysis and development of databases. 

Key Responsibilities:

  • Management of data from facilities including data cleaning, standardization, and data entry into project database for reporting.
  • Development and updating of data collection tools.
  • Ensure that data systems are operational and updated.
  • Data reconstruction and computerization from source documents.
  • Development of databases for program supported activities as needed.
  • Data analysis.
  • Preparation of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual reports for dissemination to program teams.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Data Entry Administrator) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke  before 25th August 2022.

