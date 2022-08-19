Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Data Entry Administrator

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 50K,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Data Entry Administrator handling data collected. He/she will be responsible for data cleaning and entry, data analysis and development of databases.

Key Responsibilities:

Management of data from facilities including data cleaning, standardization, and data entry into project database for reporting.

Development and updating of data collection tools.

Ensure that data systems are operational and updated.

Data reconstruction and computerization from source documents.

Development of databases for program supported activities as needed.

Data analysis.

Preparation of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual reports for dissemination to program teams.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Data Entry Administrator) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.