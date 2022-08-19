Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Data Entry Administrator
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: 50K,
Industry: FMCG,
Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking to hire a Data Entry Administrator handling data collected. He/she will be responsible for data cleaning and entry, data analysis and development of databases.
Key Responsibilities:
- Management of data from facilities including data cleaning, standardization, and data entry into project database for reporting.
- Development and updating of data collection tools.
- Ensure that data systems are operational and updated.
- Data reconstruction and computerization from source documents.
- Development of databases for program supported activities as needed.
- Data analysis.
- Preparation of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual reports for dissemination to program teams.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Data Entry Administrator) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.
