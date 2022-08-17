Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Finance Data Analyst

Reports to: Manager Strategy & Performance Monitoring

The role supports the Business and management with monitoring the quality of data, revenue leakages and data mining for performance and business reporting.

Responsibilities

  • Daily reviews and checks of customer data quality.
  • Daily review of system revenue collections and accruals to ensure accuracy and report leakages for collections.
  • Mining data from the various bank systems, then reorganizing said data in a format that can be easily used for reporting.
  • Circulation of daily staff activity reports
  • Circulation of the staff performance reports
  • Collaborating with programmers, engineers, and organizational leaders to identify opportunities for process improvements and recommend system modifications.
  • Management of BI data, user creation and report improvement.
  • Automation and tracking of daily business activities for performance monitoring.
  • Provided data to business in a user-friendly format for decision making.
  • Work with the performance monitoring teams to create data insights to support business decision making.

Qualifications

  • Degree in BBIT or Financial engineering/statistics.
  • At least one year experience in Data analytic company.
  • Knowledge of banking business process
  • High proficiency in SQL analytics (a must)
  • The candidate must be able to work under minimum supervision and be innovative in solving complex problems on the go.
  • The job is demanding, and the candidate may be called upon to work extra hours from time to time.
  • Diploma in banking added advantage.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Apply By: 31st, August 2022

