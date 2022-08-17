Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance Data Analyst
Reports to: Manager Strategy & Performance Monitoring
The role supports the Business and management with monitoring the quality of data, revenue leakages and data mining for performance and business reporting.
Responsibilities
- Daily reviews and checks of customer data quality.
- Daily review of system revenue collections and accruals to ensure accuracy and report leakages for collections.
- Mining data from the various bank systems, then reorganizing said data in a format that can be easily used for reporting.
- Circulation of daily staff activity reports
- Circulation of the staff performance reports
- Collaborating with programmers, engineers, and organizational leaders to identify opportunities for process improvements and recommend system modifications.
- Management of BI data, user creation and report improvement.
- Automation and tracking of daily business activities for performance monitoring.
- Provided data to business in a user-friendly format for decision making.
- Work with the performance monitoring teams to create data insights to support business decision making.
Qualifications
- Degree in BBIT or Financial engineering/statistics.
- At least one year experience in Data analytic company.
- Knowledge of banking business process
- High proficiency in SQL analytics (a must)
- The candidate must be able to work under minimum supervision and be innovative in solving complex problems on the go.
- The job is demanding, and the candidate may be called upon to work extra hours from time to time.
- Diploma in banking added advantage.
How to Apply
Apply By: 31st, August 2022
