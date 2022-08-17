Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Data Analyst

Reports to: Manager Strategy & Performance Monitoring

The role supports the Business and management with monitoring the quality of data, revenue leakages and data mining for performance and business reporting.

Responsibilities

Daily reviews and checks of customer data quality.

Daily review of system revenue collections and accruals to ensure accuracy and report leakages for collections.

Mining data from the various bank systems, then reorganizing said data in a format that can be easily used for reporting.

Circulation of daily staff activity reports

Circulation of the staff performance reports

Collaborating with programmers, engineers, and organizational leaders to identify opportunities for process improvements and recommend system modifications.

Management of BI data, user creation and report improvement.

Automation and tracking of daily business activities for performance monitoring.

Provided data to business in a user-friendly format for decision making.

Work with the performance monitoring teams to create data insights to support business decision making.

Qualifications

Degree in BBIT or Financial engineering/statistics.

At least one year experience in Data analytic company.

Knowledge of banking business process

High proficiency in SQL analytics (a must)

The candidate must be able to work under minimum supervision and be innovative in solving complex problems on the go.

The job is demanding, and the candidate may be called upon to work extra hours from time to time.

Diploma in banking added advantage.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Apply By: 31st, August 2022