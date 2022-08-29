Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internship Objective

The objective of EWASCO is to develop and prepare young talents to take up employment opportunities that come up in the Water Utilities in Kenya. The Internship Program also provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain work-place experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, mentors and contacts.

Data Analyst EWASCO/HR/FICM/3/2022- 2023

No. Required: 1

Requirement

Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution

Basic Requirements

Be a Kenyan youth between 25 to 35 years of age; Must have graduated within the last 36 months from the closing date of the advertisement Applicants recommendation/reference letter from the institution attended will be an added advantage. Should not have undertaken any other Internship programme or exposed to work-place experience related to their area of study since graduating.

Personal Attributes

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills. Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-motivated. Must be a team player and have the ability to solve problems; A person of integrity;

How to Apply

EWASCO hereby invites applications from qualified candidates for the Internship Program. Those interested are requested to submit their applications using the below address attaching copies of academic certificates, transcripts/documents, and a recommendation/reference letter from their learning institutions.

The application must be received on or before 5 p.m. on 31st August 2022. The letter should be addressed to:

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House, Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O. Box 2142, 60100 EMBU

Applicants are requested to note the following important information:

EWASCO WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the program. Successful candidates will be required to complete the twelve (12) months’ program without a break so as to fully benefit from the objectives of this key initiative by EWASCO. Female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply INCOMPLETE applications will not be considered; and Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

EWASCO is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing directly or indirectly, will result in disqualification