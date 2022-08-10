Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: Customer Service Specialist

Responsibilities:

Meet Business service levels agreed for various services

Prompt, accurate and courteous service fulfilling promises made to customers. Under- promise BUT over deliver!

Achieve high number of calls as individuals without compromising on the quality and professionalism

Support and give accurate feedback on Marketing programs in connection with Promotions of new or existing services/products

Ensure to maintain high level of service quality standard on phone banking making Client Centre a one stop shop for telephony banking.

Ensure successful or minimal Audit comments.

Ensure to capture all the inbound calls into the customer complaint resolution register

Ensure that control lapses are identified in time and all significant risks are escalated to line management in time.

Monitor, escalate and ensure closure of any control lapses.

Ensure all process & or system issues are promptly logged in and followed through for solution.

Ensure no reputation risk through strict following of CDD and AML guidelines.

Processes

General

Perform end-to-end orchestration across all processes and services managed by Operations department.

Engage clients throughout process, ensuring seamless delivery and client experience

Own and drive execution of processes, working closely with stakeholders and the value chain to deliver excellent client service, getting clients to the point of ready-to-transact as quickly as possible, across both simple and complex cases.

Adheres to first time right principles

Provide insight and suggestions to improving processes, identifying opportunities to streamline and automate. Looks at ways to promote standard work and best practices.

Undertake ad-hoc duties and when delegated by Line Manage

Strategy

Targeted Improvements

Act as a service partner, work together with RMs, Product Sales, Operations and other key internal stakeholders to solve client channel issues and identify opportunities to improve overall service for the clients

Deliver excellent service against agreed service standards, delivery standards, and minimal error rates as appropriate.

Drive continuous improvement of the operational efficiency and effectiveness of processes to increase the consistency of systems and processes

People and Talent

Develop and implement a personal learning plan with team manager, to attain necessary competencies

Successfully complete milestones as laid out in implemented personal learning plan

Risk Management

Awareness and understanding of the regulatory framework in which the Company operates, and the regulatory requirements and expectations relevant to the role remit

Comply with applicable Money Laundering Prevention Procedures and report any suspicious activity to the operational risk team and Line Manager

Report any deviation (if any) to appropriate authorities and obtain proper dispensations

Proactively manage risks and establish/monitor controls to improve the overall state of the risk management and operating framework

Governance

Ensure strong due diligence on document safekeeping and data confidentiality

Ensure correctness of documentation prior to any dispensation from the company

Ensure compliance with the internal policies and credit policies, external policies, regulatory and statutory requirements

Undertake periodic self-assessment on key controls to assess the proper functioning and adequacy of existing controls

Highlight significant issues/errors to team leader

Regulatory & Business conduct

Display exemplary conduct and live by the Company’s Valued Behaviours and Code of Conduct.

Take personal responsibility for embedding the highest standards of ethics, including regulatory and business conduct. This includes understanding and ensuring compliance with, in letter and spirit, all applicable laws, regulations, guidelines and the company’s Code of Conduct.

Achieve the outcomes set out in the Company’s Conduct Principles: Financial Crime Prevention; The Right Environment.

Effectively and collaboratively identify, escalate, mitigate and resolve risk, conduct and compliance matters.

Key Stakeholders

Internal

CEO Solv

Commercial Leads

Business and Product leads

Front Office (Sales team)

Risk Team

Qualifications

Strong ability to positively influence stakeholders across the value chain to both orchestrate and execute on processes and deliver exceptional client service and experience

Ability to positively engage and build rapport with clients

Strong writing and presenting skills in English

Problem solver; looks for solutions and finds ways to progress despite blockages

Strong drive to deliver

Has a clear understanding of the client needs being serviced

Ability to work independently without direct supervision and able to cope with pressures from tight deadlines

A team player with good interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 15th August 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Client Service Specialist”