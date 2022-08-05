Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: AFTERSALE SERVICE ASSISTANT MANAGER LOCATION: NAIROBI

STARTING DATE: IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role based in Nairobi.

AFTERSALE SERVICE ASSISTANT MANAGER

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of AftersaleService Assistant Manager, in our Customer Service Department. As an Aftersale Service Assistant Manager, your role revolves around providing administrative support to the Customer Service Manager by;

Clearing daily incoming QC tasks.

Managing to constantly summarize and optimize current flow/ procedure for better performance.

Foresee the task and be able to maximize manpower for better efficiency.

Define current QC SOPs and make them clear and easy to follow

4. Define the current repair process make it clear and easy to follow.

Optimize other after sale issues and improve the process and rule.

Push challenge issues and propose feedback spontaneously and act initiative

Duties & Responsibilities

Dealing with after sales customer directly either by telephone, electronically(email), or face to face in a timely manner.

Helping the customers to get the necessary support i.e. helping them install, maintain, operate particularproduct and advise customers on after sales product policy application.

Processing all the returns and failed deliveries i.e. processing exchange, resend or refund of the product.

Keeping track of all orders being returned and resend to customers.

Ensure efficient and accurate logging of all after sales inquiries.

Take ownership of customers after sales complaints and follow problems through to resolutionefficiently.

Constantly investigate and report after sales issues and options that will assist in service improvements.

Work with the team to fulfill daily incoming Product inspection task.

Keep a positive team atmosphere and makes good example to others.

Ensure follow up through emails, phone or any required means, keep client informed and findthebest solution with sellers.

Required Skills and Competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in any Business Related course.

Takes initiative, has a strong sense of responsibility and can go the extra mile.

Ability to work under pressure.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Excellent field work experience, incl. repair, quality check for electronics & appliances.

Good computer application skills

Some experience in E commerce is an added advantage.

Good sense of customer service to satisfy customer needs.

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com clearly stating the subject heading “AFTERSALE SERVICE ASSISTANT MANAGER” by 10th August 2022. Please state your current and expected remuneration in your CV. Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.