Friday, August 26, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly ‘in talks with Napoli to agree on a loan move that could see Victor Osimhen head in the opposite direction.

According to reports from Italian publication Tuttosport, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is currently in talks with Napoli with a view to completing the deal before the end of the transfer window.

The Naples club have been considering a move for the 37-year-old throughout the summer, but talks appeared to have broken down before a bid had been submitted.

Ronaldo has made his desire to continue playing Champions League football after Man.U failed to qualify for the Champions league.

Reports also suggest that should a transfer be completed, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could find himself heading to Old Trafford for a fee of £84.5million.

United are said to have attempted to bring down Napoli’s asking price for the Nigerian striker by proposing a swap deal including Ronaldo, but the Italian club refused to budge on their €100million asking price.

Osimhen has been in impressive form since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, reaching double figures in the league in both of his full campaigns with the club, and winning Serie A’s Best Young Player award for his performances last season.