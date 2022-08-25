Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Former Liverpool and France striker, Djibril Cisse has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to join Marseille amid an uncertain future at Manchester United.

The Portuguese striker has been linked with a host of European clubs as he targets a move away from Old Trafford for Champions League football.

With Ligue 1 side, Marseille, the latest club to be linked with the Portuguese superstar, Cisse has made a heartfelt plea to the United wantaway to join Marseille.

He wrote in a tweet; ‘Cristiano come my friend I will look after you’.

Ronaldo’s worldwide celebrity status means getting him would bring a huge increase in sponsorship deals and television views, with Marseille conducting studies into the financial impact the possible transfer could have on the club, as reported by Bild.

‘A study is being carried out to find out what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially,’ said former Marseille player Jean-Charles De Bono. ‘This was also done by PSG at Messi.’

‘Olympique decided to study the impact Ronaldo is having on sponsors around the world to bring them to Marseille.’

A move to France would see Ronaldo compete in a fifth European league having already starred in Portugal, La Liga, Serie A, and twice in the English Premier League.