Monday, August 29, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly expressed anger about having to take a 25 percent pay cut after Manchester United missed out on a Champions League spot.

The 37-year-old made it clear earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the club in search of Champions League football following the club’s disastrous season.

According to The Sunday Times, Ronaldo expressed his anger at having to take the pay cut – which was written into his contract – after scoring 18 Premier League goals last season.

Ronaldo was reportedly sold the dream of winning the Premier League title with United when he joined the club last summer, making a U-turn on a move to defending and eventual champions, Manchester City.

It is suggested that Ronaldo had performed well enough to think he shouldn’t be punished due to United’s failures, despite what his contract said.

Ten Hag is now reportedly willing to let Ronaldo leave the club, with the Glazers also on board, willing to suffer the commercial consequences to see him leave.

Ronaldo has been linked with numerous clubs, from Bayern Munich to Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon to Napoli, to an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia