Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Former Aston Villa and England striker, Darren Bent has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit into Erik ten Hag’s style of play at Manchester United.

Ronaldo played 90 minutes in a 4-0 loss against Brentford but was benched in Man. United 2-1 win against Liverpool at Old Trafford, coming in the 86th minute.

Speaking on Talksport, Bent questioned the 37-year-old veteran’s suitability for the Dutchman’s high-energy, high-octane, intense pressing system.

He said: ‘There were notable standout performers, the two centre halves defended well, the front three. And I get it – a lot of people say “How can you not play Ronaldo in this team?”.

‘I think if (Erik) ten Hag wants to play that high-energy, high-pressing, all-guns-blazing (style), unfortunately you can’t play Ronaldo. That’s no slight on Ronaldo, you’re talking about one of the greatest players you’ve ever seen.

‘But in that system… he’s 37 years old. Look at the energy of (Anthony) Elanga, (Marcus) Rashford. That’s when Rashford is at his best. Stop trying to complicate it by dropping off and trying to show everyone you’re a good player, by linking play…

‘No. His best attribute is his pace. When he starts running in behind regularly, he gives defenders nightmares. For his goal (against Liverpool), fantastic finish, composure, that’s where he was at his best.’