Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the media of telling lies over his transfer stand-off with Manchester United, stating that he will reveal the whole truth in a bombshell interview ‘in a couple of weeks’.

The former Real Madrid forward wants to make a move away from Old Trafford this summer and wants to join a club that can offer Champions League football.

The Portuguese striker started on the bench in Manchester United’s opening weekend defeat by Brighton before starting the humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford.

It was reported on Tuesday night, August 16, that United are insistent that Ronaldo will not be sold in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has replied a fan account on Instagram and accused the media of ‘telling lies’.

In his message, Ronaldo wrote: ‘They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. ‘I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.’