Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32.

The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20. He was with his close friend, musician Matt Kinman when he went missing.

The singer was discovered on Monday, August 29, “not far from where he disappeared”.

Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. He told the outlet that Bell severely struggled with bipolar disorder.

After virtually disappearing from the public eye years ago, Bell’s mental health seemed to improve due to medication and treatment.

“But while out West recently, Luke’s mental state took a turn for the worse. While in Tucson with Matt Kinman, he ran off while Matt went to get something to eat,” the publication reports.

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Bell caused a stir in the country music scene in 2014 with his debut album “Don’t Mind if I Do”. He signed a record deal with Thirty Tigers in 2016. Later that year, he dropped his self-titled album which received critical acclaim. While promoting the record, he talked about tuning out the noise on his rise to stardom.

In 2018, he won Best Honky Tonk Male at the Ameripolitan Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.