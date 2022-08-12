Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – A photo has emerged of Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli at the airport.

Although the airport has not been identified, Atwoli is seen carrying a bag like somebody leaving the country.

Atwoli is among the leaders who said they will flee the country once Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto wins the election.

The COTU boss has been against Ruto‘s presidency but according to the latest IEBC figures the second in command may win the presidency.

He has been supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Here is a photo of Atwoli at an undisclosed Airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.