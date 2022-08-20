Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has revealed whether he will accept that William Ruto is the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto was on Monday declared the President-elect after annihilating Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who was Atwoli’s preferred candidate.

Speaking on Friday during a burial in Meru County, Atwoli stated that they had advised Raila Odinga to move to court and Challenge the results.

“We advised Raila to follow the law and wait for the court’s verdict. Ruto also said that he will accept the final decision of the court.

“If the two agree with the court’s decision, who are we to reject it?” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss also asked Kenyans to preach peace instead of hitting out at losers.

“You can throw jabs at each other but the election is over and you will have to seat with family members who you didn’t agree with politically but you understand that tolerance is the key,” He said.

The outspoken leader also warned social media users against stirring up political rivalries as he discussed the risks of violence.

“I am pleading with those who are using social media to threaten people and incite others to stop. We are going to court. Let us wait for the results from the court,” Atwoli stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.