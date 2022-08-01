Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has maintained that Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, will never be President of Kenya.

Speaking on Monday after a poll conducted by Intel Research Solutions (IRS) showed that Ruto will beat Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga with a big margin during the August 9th election, Atwoli termed the poll as fake, and maintained that Jakom is ahead with over 2.6 million votes.

The IRS poll showed that Ruto will win the election with 53.1 percent of the total votes cast in August, and Raila Odinga will be a distant second with 44 .2 percent.

Atwoli, in reaction, said the real poll is that Raila Odinga will garner more than 8.6 million votes which will be more than 50 +1 percent while Ruto will come second with 6 million votes.

“Ruto doesn’t have support and that is why he will become opposition leader with 6 million votes while Raila will garner more than 8.6 million votes in August,” Atwoli said.

