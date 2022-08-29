Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29A, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has come out from his hiding and spoke about the August 9th Presidential election where William Ruto has declared the President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Atwoli, who was supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga, went into hiding on August 15 immediately after Ruto was declared the winner of the election.

Two weeks after the declaration, Atwoli has come out from his hole and told Ruto, who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate not to ‘sell fear to Kenyans’

The COTU boss was responding to claims made by Ruto and his men who urged Kakamega residents to vote for Cleophas Malala as a governor for them to be in government.

“People are campaigning, threatening voters that if they do not vote for us, the governor-elect will be unable to serve them.

“That is not what the UN Charter for Democracy and Fundamental Human Rights states “Atwoli stated

Atwoli urged the leaders to uphold the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

He also urged Kenya Kwanza Leaders to instill hope in Kenyans rather than instill fear and threaten some leaders if they form the next government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.