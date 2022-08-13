Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has rubbished the rumours that he is fleeing Kenya after allegedly discovering that things are not going as expected in the presidential race.

This came as the tallying and verification of the presidential results continue at the National Tallying Centre put up at the Bomas of Kenya with Raila Odinga reportedly trailing Deputy President William Ruto.

A photo emerged of Atwoli at an international airport, those sharing it implying that he was leaving Kenya perhaps to escape a possible William Ruto presidency.

The viral photo caused a stir online as a section of the Kenyan netizens appeared to have bought into the narrative peddled with it.

However, to clear the air, Atwoli clarified that he had not left Kenya, adding that the photo was captured in 2017 when he was touring Malaysia.

“Somebody using my old photo while arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, five years ago. Shenzi sana!” Atwoli said on Twitter.

It is known that Atwoli doesn’t see eye to eye with Ruto and he is on record dismissing any possibility of the deputy president becoming Kenya’s fifth president.

The fiery trade unionist is a chief proponent of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, an outfit with which Raila Odinga vied for the presidency last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.