Bancassurance Corporate Relationship Manager

The Position:

Reporting to the Senior Manager-Corporate business, KCB Bancassurance Intermediary Ltd. (KBIL), the position is responsible for:

Development and growth of corporate business through corporate sales channels

Effectively support Bank Corporate business team on all insurance matters

Ensure a “wow” customer experience for internal and external customers at all the contact points

Ensure prompt engagement on and collection of premiums towards achievement of a cash and carry business

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure business retention by daily monitoring of expiring policies, ensuring advance renewal engagements, giving relevant advice or seeking required support and timely reporting.

Responsible for business performance and delivery of set targets.

Develop and implement strategies to drive more corporate insurance business including through up sales and cross sales.

Leverage key marketing initiatives being undertaken by the Corporate RMs and the Agency while working closely with the RMs to spot and seize insurance business opportunities.

Support in training all stakeholders and expend appropriate knowledge in identification of insurance opportunities from the Bank’s insurance registers.

Responsible for timely collection of realized premiums and ensure debt levels are kept within set levels.

Manage the day-to-day insurance operations at the corporate division including timely booking, ensuring placement among others.

Efficiently and effectively resolve all insurance inquiries/issues from clients and corporate team

Share and discuss all related reports with different stakeholders periodically and as and when required

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field from a recognized university.

A professional certification in Insurance (CII/IIK)

A minimum of 4 years ‘experience in Business development, Marketing, Sales or a technical role from a reputable insurance player preferable Bancassurance or Brokerage

How to Apply

The above position is demanding; for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Monday, 22nd August 2022.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

